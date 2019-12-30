Brotherhood Day celebrated at GITAM in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Universal Brotherhood day organised by Charaiveti (A student body) of GITAM Hyderabad in the multi-purpose hall, to commemorate the historic speech delivered by Swami Vivekananda in the world religious conference in 1893.

Dr Mahesh Jupaka, Director, Community Health Services, Maheshwara Medical College, who was the chief guest on this occasion, by quoting Swami Vivekananda said that 'one fundamental doctrine of Hinduism is that all men are different, there being unity in variety'.

Unity in diversity as an ideal essential to national consolidation and progress, he added. He stressed the youth to follow Swami Vivekananda's teachings which would keep them close to their cultural roots. He emphasized the self-transformation among the youths to see the dream of Swami Vivekananda of a prosperous India in the right perspective comes true.

Earlier, a medical camp organized by the team Cheraiveti, which was attended by a large number of staff of GITAM. Maheshwara Medical College, Chitkul conducted this medical camp. The doctors conducted a free check-up of almost 250 patients and provided free medicine also. The camp included free medical consultation, ENT, BP & Sugar screening, and nutrition advice.