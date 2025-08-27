CBSE cluster VII basketball sports meet concludes

The CBSE Cluster VII Basketball Sports Meet for girls concluded on Tuesday with a grand closing ceremony hosted at Indus Universal School, Yapral, Secunderabad. The four-day tournament, held from August 23 to 26, witnessed spirited competition among 107 schools, 151 teams, and nearly 1,800 student athletes across three categories.

Chairman of Indus Universal School, I. Prabhakar Reddy, presented trophies and medals to the winners, urging participants to carry forward the discipline, determination, and values they gained from sports into all walks of life.

Tournament Highlights & Results

U/14 Category

• Winners: Rockwell International School, Kokapet (37 points)

• Runners-up: Silver Oaks, Bachupally (34 points)

• MVP: Ananya Mishra (Rockwell International School)

U/17 Category

• Winners: DPS, Khajaguda (30 points)

• Runners-up: Ganges Valley School, Bachupally (12 points)

• MVP: Lasya (Ganges Valley School)

U/19 Category

• Winners: The Gaudium School, Bachupally (20 points)

• Runners-up: Little Flower School, Uppal (15 points)

• MVP: Vruksha Reddy (The Gaudium School)

In her closing remarks, K. V. Neelima, Principal of Indus Universal School, extended her gratitude to the chairman and the organizing committee for the successful execution of the prestigious event, which showcased not only athletic excellence but also the spirit of teamwork and sportsmanship.