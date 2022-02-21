Changes required in course modules to prepare students for tech-driven future

As technology continues to alter the workplace, education must adapt and evolve in order to keep up. It is difficult to predict the future of technology in the classroom. Today, however, the focus is on maximising learning potential. The conventional curriculums were limited to awareness of the technological know-how but the digital leap owing to the pandemic demands a curriculum that is more application-based. An application-based curriculum with maximum learning potential will enable students to think beyond the box. It is all about getting students ready for the future of technology. Problem-solving, cooperation, and creative thinking are all qualities that will be required in the future. Technology is only a small part of the bigger puzzle.



The challenge for educators is to provide meaningful learning experiences in which students are taught how to use their knowledge to solve real-world problems, rather than dismissing or keeping up with students' latest technological know-how. Today's students must understand how to use technology to their advantage in the future. They will be better able to sustain advanced careers in the future if their thinking approach is shaped in an entrepreneurial aspect. These abilities are becoming increasingly important as businesses use more technology with automation powering them up along with skilled personnel.

With the help of technology, the learning experience is no longer limited to the four walls of a classroom. It enables them to gain a better knowledge of the subjects they're already learning. For example, if they're taking a digital marketing class, they might make a mockup of a new business to learn how to build websites, manage accounts, and maintain a social media presence that leads to sales. Through the use of technology, organisational and problem-solving abilities can be created and improved for use in the workplace.

The conventional course modules need to evolve in order to make room for technology as the future is technology-driven. The digital leap that has taken place due to the pandemic has accelerated the process along with necessitating tech-driven education. A few changes that can be incorporated in order to make the course plan more tech-savvy are as follows:

Gamifying lessons - Students are less likely to participate in static lessons. Designing a course plan that uses games to keep kids engaged, especially younger ones, is a good idea. The curriculum can be broken down into various levels of assessments that are interesting to perform. An aggregate of the same being taken for final evaluation will help widen the horizons of learning.



Learning process being self-directed - Students are increasingly learning at their own pace, which is known as self-directed learning. Bite-sized learning capsules can be prepared in order to let the students get a hang of the subject rather than overworking them with huge amounts of data at a time. The course plan can be designed in a way that small and manageable chunks are provided at a time. This makes learning easier and also enhances attention which will eventually lift the quality of the learning curve.

Room for collaboration - Technology has enabled teachers and students to collaborate with people all over the world. A course plan that enables guest lectures, paper presentations, and scope for more ideations will increase the collaborations which can ensure collective learning. The virtual world has connected everybody in a manner that one is no longer on their own and has to build connections to sustain. A course module that encourages students to collaborate will help them in developing their people skills, leadership, and teamwork skills.

Instructions at differentiated levels - Not every student can learn by listening to lectures or reading books. Without interaction, some topics are difficult to grasp. Students may study in a variety of ways thanks to technology, and technology has enabled them to choose what works best for them. Course plans that can be carried out at various platforms will enable students to choose their preferred learning channel. This will also back the students up in a manner that they can always choose another platform of learning if one does not resonate with their interests.

Apart from making changes in course plans, another important aspect which is to be addressed is teacher training. Teachers are to be given proper training to engage a class that is no longer within the confines of four walls but with one with the virtual world at its feet. To control, coordinate and impart knowledge in such an environment requires proper training. The whole system is new to the teachers just as it is to the students. Hence, both parties are to be prepared for the change to enable a holistic learning experience. Students are to be trained from a very young age in order to sustain themselves in this digital era. Thus, the education system has to make room for technology in its course modules to shape the students for a tech-driven future.

(The writer is the Founder- Director, Excellencia Institutions)