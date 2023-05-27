Co-developmental Technology Innovation Centre opens at IITH

Hyderabad: Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad (IITH), a public engineering and research institution known for its academic strength, research, and publication and in proximity to IT & Industrial Hub, has joined hands with Indian Navy’s Weapons and Electronics Systems Engineering Establishment. Weapons and Electronics Systems Engineering Establishment (WESEE) in January 2023; to make its research & academics focused more on national safety & security.

As the outcome of this strategic collaboration Co-developmental Technology Innovation Centre (CTIC) was inaugurated Friday at IITH Technology Research Park (IITH - TRP) by Vice Admiral Sandeep Naithani, Chief of Materiel, in the presence of Prof B S Murty, Director, IITH, Prof Chandrashekhar Sharma, Dean (Sponsored Research & Consultancy), Officers from WESEE, IIT Faculty and Guests from Industry and startups. The Centre will work in tandem towards Aatma Nirbhar Bharat & Harness in-house Tech Prowess.

The Project being steered by WESEE aims to collaborate with IITH on innovative & pioneering projects related to contemporary & emerging technologies in the maritime domain. Some joint projects in the fields of Wireless Networks, 5G/6G, IoT, AI/ML and other related areas were identified for technological advancement as an initial step. Prof Sharma, Dean (SRC), briefly talked about IITH Academic & Research Excellence.

Prof B S Murty, Director, IITH, said, “In the last five years, we have incubated 125+ startups that have created 1000+ jobs and a revenue of Rs. 800+ Cr. We want to create an ecosystem where students create jobs instead of seeking jobs. We want to generate competent human resources that take India to greater heights to be a global leader. This is a good beginning, and I am sure that we will do great things together with the support of the young and energetic faculty of IITH.”

Vice Admiral Sandeep Naithani, Chief of Materiel, said, “I am happy to see that our collaboration has started delivering results. I urge the young and energetic talents of IITH to take benefit from our state-of-the-art facility to understand the improvement areas and suggest better solutions. Our Officers are pursuing post-graduate courses from IITH; I wish to see if they can use this collaboration to improve our existing facility. I am confident it is the right move and will bring us success.”