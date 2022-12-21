Connect students with mathematical world

Mathematics is the study of patterns—in numbers, space, data, and many other places. It is a universal language, yet many students struggle with this subject and find it difficult to connect with it in a meaningful way, far more than any other subject. This difficulty is most often created through an emphasis on routine procedures in their learning, leading to anxiety and disconnected students. By focusing on helping students achieve clarity in their conceptual understanding of core concepts, we are able to help students experience the deep connection we all share with the mathematical world.

The rise of digitisation presents us with a unique opportunity. With over 829 million smartphone users in India, online education platforms have incredible potential to shift the learning mindset of students and help them achieve more. Interactive and exciting mathematics activities promote critical thinking, develop problem-solving skills, and shift student attitudes towards mathematics to be much more positive and empowered. Helping teachers and parents support their children along their personalized learning pathway will ultimately nurture their love of, and success in, the mathematical sciences.

- Andrew Crisp, Product & Innovation Head at Matific