Delhi education department, DCPCR to constitute joint committee for hassle-free EWS admissions

The Delhi Education Department will constitute a joint committee with the Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights (DCPCR) and appoint a nodal officer in every district to remove any hassle in Economically Weaker Section (EWS) admission process in schools, officials said on Tuesday. This is part of a four-point action plan devised by the education department to avoid the repeat of last year's admission problems. Regular SMS will be sent by the education department to parents to receive updates and information related to admission and the weekly tracking of the admissions will be done at the headquarter level, as per the action plan. Last year, it was found that in some schools, when parents reached the school, they were harassed and denied admission. The action plan was discussed during a high-level meeting where Education Minister Atishi instructed the officials that EWS admissions for this session be done in a smooth manner, the Delhi government said in a statement. She also gave strict directions that private schools should not be allowed to act arbitrarily.



