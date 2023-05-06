Discovering Space on school trip

  • Menu
Hyderabad: Students from The Hyderabad Public School (HPS), Begumpet visited NASA to participate in Edvour’s Space Programme here on Friday. HPS-B is the first school in the country to have organised an educational trip to NASA, MIT and Harvard post the pandemic.

The programme offered the students a unique opportunity to explore the fascinating world of space and scientific discovery. With a strong emphasis on practical learning, Edvour’s Space programme combines classroom instruction with real-world experiences to provide students with a comprehensive understanding of space exploration. Sharing the pictures as attachments.

