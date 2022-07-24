Do gen Z, Millennials want same things at work?

Work ethics



Employees in the Millennial and Generation Z generations place a high value on corporate ethics. Millennials and Generation Z want to be associated with a company that cares about the world and has a strong corporate brand. Approximately 72 percent of millennials and 66 percent of Generation Z are likely to work in a company with a strong work ethic. They want to be associated with a company that shares their ethical and moral values.

They also want an engaged workforce with a clear sense of direction in terms of the career advancement opportunities that will be available to them. In today's fast-paced world, millennials and Generation Z recognise the importance of learning and upskilling and place a high value on it.

Flexibility and work-life balance

Flexibility is regarded as the most important employee quality for a successful business. Work flexibility includes achieving a better work-life balance. Indian millennials (36 percent) believe that flexibility/adaptability contributes to employee quality and productivity, which are critical for successful organisations.

Millennials and Generation Z place a high value on their health. They value work-life balance and require space as well as a conducive environment and approach to thrive in the workplace. Instead of adhering to whatever is told to them without reasoning and facts, a domineering approach will only make them more repulsive.

A diverse and inclusive workplace

Millennials and Generation Z have grown up in a far more diverse world than previous generations. They place the greatest emphasis on diversity and inclusivity. They are constantly looking for organisations where they can feel supported and equally involved, regardless of who they are or what position they hold.

Environment conscious

The environment remains a top priority for Generation Z and millennials. Approximately three-quarters of this workforce believes the world has reached a tipping point in its response to climate change, but less than half believes efforts to protect the planet will be successful. A whopping 90 percent of Millennials and 87 percent of Gen Z are optimistic about the environmental changes caused by the pandemic.

Learning & development opportunities

Learning and development opportunities are viewed as the most important job perks by these professionals. They are eager to continue learning and growing in order to advance in their careers. This generation of entrepreneurs values opportunities for professional or career growth and development.

As previously stated, employees today place entirely different values on things than they did in the past. These generations have seen it all and have adopted an entrepreneurial and learning culture. As they prepare for the post-pandemic world, organisations have the opportunity to realign themselves with the expectations of the current generation, which is adaptable and robust.

(The author is the Principal

Advisor - Industrials, BYLD Group)