Educational Trust memorialise Teachers’ Day with awards and tributes

Hyderabad: The MNR Educational Trust, parent body of MNR University, celebrated Teachers’ Day at its Fasalwadi campus on Friday, commemorating the birth anniversary of Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan and honouring educators for their service.

As part of the celebrations, the Trust presented awards and incentives worth Rs25 lakh to faculty members and researchers in recognition of their contributions to teaching and research.

Dr. M. Mahender Reddy, former Director General of Police of Telangana and ex-Chairman of the Telangana Public Service Commission, attended as Chief Guest. In his address, he emphasised the role of teachers in shaping individuals and society, recalling the influence of his own professors during his student years. He also noted the contribution of MNR Educational Trust’s Founder-Chairman, M. N. Raju, who chose a teaching career over government service and went on to establish the institution more than five decades ago.

M. N. Raju reflected on his journey in education, while Vice-Chairman of the Trust and Chancellor of MNR University, M. S. Ravi Varma, highlighted the need for educators to adapt to rapid technological change in order to remain relevant in a shifting academic landscape.

The ceremony included the felicitation of award-winning teachers by Dr. Mahender Reddy, M. N. Raju, Shri Ravi Varma, Advisor Prof. Satyanarayana, Registrar Dr. Christopher, and Dr. Ravindra, Principal of MNR Dental College. Dr. Reddy himself was also honoured by the management for his leadership and reforms in public service.

Earlier in the day, Ravi Varma inaugurated newly developed learning halls for medical students on the campus. The programme drew around 500 faculty members, staff, and heads of institutions from across the MNR group.