First Battle of Panipat

Battles of Panipat, (1526, 1556, 1761), three military engagements, important in the history of northern India, fought at Panipat, a level plain suitable for cavalry movements, about 50 miles (80 km) north of Delhi. On April 21, 1526: Ibrahim finally made his move.

His troops surged forward, only to be brought up short by Babur's fortifications. As they milled about in confusion, the Mughal cavalry came wheeling in from the wings: the sultan's force was effectively surrounded. At this point, Babur's gunners opened up their bombardment from behind their barrier, firing at point-blank range into this close-packed mass.

Unable either to advance or retreat, the Afghan army was cut down cruelly. Not only was Babur now the undisputed ruler of Hindustan, but also the road to Delhi and the domains of the sultanate lay wide open.

On the basis of this victory, he was able to establish a glorious new ruling line. In honor of its founder's Timurid origins—and of the Mongol antecedents of Timur himself—this was to be known as the Mughal, or Mogul, dynasty. This victory marked the beginning of the Mughal Empire in India.