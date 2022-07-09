Hiring trends of 2022

This emphasis on offering a healthy experience also extends to candidates. Several career sites have been upgraded themselves and are using surveys to get feedback from candidates.



Moreover, now companies want to rope in end-to-end service providers who can look afteremployee lifecycle completely.

Rise in flexi-staffing

A major shift in trend in the staffing industry is the increased demand for contingent workers.

In last two years there has been a lot of disruption and uncertainty leading to fluctuation in businesses and laying emphasis on workforce. As a result, talent preference for a lot of companies changed.

Most firms now prefer flexi-staffing, ditching the traditional model of hiring full-time employees.

An increasing number of organisations have now started relying on staffing companies and vendor management system for procurement of workers to cut down the hassles of conducting the recruitment and selection process.

Digitisation and automation

Dependency on technological tools is also on a rapid rise in the staffing industries, so much so that a definite change has been noted in the ecosystem. Now, cloud computing, AI (artificial intelligence) and an array of other digital tools are put to use to facilitate various steps of recruitment and retaining process.

For example, lengthy and repetitive tasks like document verification of employees or the process of background confirmation is all automated. In addition to this, AI is a great aid for sourcing, screening, sorting and ranking candidates for systematic hoarding of qualified and talented applicants.

Various staffing agencies vouch digital tools help them conduct seamless on boarding process, and also reduce the time taken to complete the sourcing and hiring of candidates. Automation of these processes eliminates human intervention on all level, thus establishing an error-free and unbiased talent acquisition system.

Remote hiring

In 2022, the most 'out-there' talent acquisition trend is remote hiring.

Even though this trend started and further escalated during the Covid-19 outbreak, remote hiring stayed even after the pandemic receded. Furthermore, it is still gaining traction. The process of interviewing a probable candidate has modified entirely with most steps taking place online. An increasing number of hiring managers are opting for video conferencing platforms to know the candidates and have interactions. Recent research suggests there are over 50% positions in most organisations that can be filled without the employees having to physically appear for the interview process or even for the formalities post recruitment.

Recruitment marketing

This further leads to the necessity of ascertaining an appropriate recruitment marketing strategy. Recruitment marketing helps in targeting the right kind of talent by putting forth a proper job description and role requirements. Along with helping in acquiring the attention of most probable candidates, it also helps in personalising the hiring process so that organisations can screen better.