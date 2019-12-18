Hulu developing documentary on climate activist Greta Thunberg

Hulu has set up a documentary detailing the life of Greta Thunberg, the current face of climate change fight movement.

According to Deadline, the documentary is being produced by B-Reel Films, which has an office in Stockholm, and directed by Nathan Grossman. The documentary will take into the roots of her climate change activism that started in 2018 when 15-year-old Thunberg protested in front of Swedish parliament on daily basis.

"Her question for adults: if you don't care about my future on earth, why should I care about my future in school? Within months, her strike evolves into a global movement. The quiet teenage girl on the autism spectrum becomes a world-famous activist," the official logline read. Sources told the outlet, Hulu had been involved behind the scenes while deals were being made. Thunberg, who has inspired protesters worldwide to push for action in combating the climate crisis, was named Time magazine's Person of the Year this week. She has been delivering passionate speeches at the United Nations Climate Action Summit in New York City and more recently, the COP25 Climate Change conference in Madrid.