Hyderabad Public School centenary summer camp for school children

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Public School - Begumpet has announced its Centenary Summer Camp for school children, as part of its ongoing Centenary Celebrations from April 24 to May 20th, 2023. The summer camp was inaugurated by actor Anumolu Sushant as the chief guest in presence of the Gusti Noria, President of The Hyderabad Public School Society and Principal Dr Madhav Deo Saraswat.

The Centenary Summer Camp aims to provide a unique and engaging learning experience for children, in a safe and fun-filled environment. The camp will offer a range of creative activities, including summer carnival musical play, western dance class, calligraphy, and culinary class. The school's Olympic standard sports infrastructure will be offered to sports enthusiasts to dive into team sports. Through the Abacus and Vedic math programs, this summer camp will be a unique way to prepare the kids for a new academic session. It will be led by experienced instructors and teachers from HPS, who will ensure that the children receive quality education and care.