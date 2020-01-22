Hyderabad: Swachhata Pakhwada at GITAM

Hyderabad: Swachhata Pakhwada has been observing at GITAM Deemed-to-be University, Hyderabad from January 16-31. It was started with a vision to mainstream Swachhata activities across the higher educational institutes (HEIs) of India. During this period certain Swachhata related activities are to be undertaken by HEIs.



As a part of this program, the very first-day Swachhta pledge taking ceremony held at GITAM. In continuation, fruit baring saplings have planted at GITAM premises. About 75 volunteers from the School of Science, School of Pharmacy and School of Technology planted the saplings.

Parallel to these programs, cleanliness drives, talk shows, fit India, competitions regarding Swachhata and water conservation like- (speech, poster making, slogan writing etc.) have been taking place.

GITAM Hyderabad Pro Vice-Chancellor Prof. N Siva Prasad, School of Technology Principal Prof. N.Seetaramaiah, School of Science Principal Prof. G A Rama Rao, Students Affairs Director Prof. A.Sreeram, Mechanical Department HoD Prof. P.Eswariah, Estate Officer Mohan, Horticulture officer Sarath, NSS Coordinator Dr. P.V.Nagendra Kumar, NSS Officers, faculty, students have been taking part in these programs.