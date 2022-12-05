"Leap Frog: Six Practices to Thrive at Work" by Mukesh Sud and Priyank Narayan showcases not only their erudition but also their invaluable firsthand experience and knowledge gained from corporate world

Mukesh Sud and Priyank Narayan have amassed a great wealth of teaching experience at prime institutions and know-how of entrepreneurship. When two such minds have met and given a good churn to their original ideas, the admixture has produced this engaging motivational book titled, "Leap Frog: Six Practices to Thrive at Work". It showcases not only their erudition but also their invaluable firsthand experience and knowledge gained from corporate world.

In the very introduction, the seasoned writers give you a short but thought provoking gist of each chapter in the book. It is long enough to cover the theme of their illustrated and illuminous "sidelights" studded book.

The first chapter titled, "Develop Grit" stumps you with funds of information about success stories of persons who could scale Himalayan heights with sheer grit. The authors call this fighting quality an 'Art of Endurance'. Any art comes through focused practice. From chess players to contestants in the Spelling Bee, from military officers to musicians, people have performed better with grit.

Nudging ourselves is yet another way of continuing our perseverance to stay in the tracks and to achieve our goals. To nudge people to do something worthwhile, according to the authors, many star companies have tried innovative methods and achieved the desired results. For example to encourage people use dust bins and stop littering at public places, some companies have used specially designed dustbins, bearing the names and pictures of popular movie artists and sports persons.People are asked to vote for their favorite personalities using their cigarette butts as votes.People have taken it in a playful way.Such methods of nudging ourselves or by others have always motivated people to stay in the race and attain goals.They talk about six practical ways which if followed help us to be successful both in our career and life.

According to the authors, intellectual humility is yet another trite we need to be successful in any field of activity.In other words,one must be ready to learn from one's failures and this goes with the virtue of possessing a growth mindset. Quoting the case of Dana and Amy,two renowned American psychologists as the best example of intellectual humility, the authors assert that people with intellectual humility treat contradictions as food for thought and look for people with alternative ways of thinking.

The authors further assert that toeing with different and contradictory ideas always helps people come up with new ideas which make them standout in a crowd.In support of their argument,the authors quote extensively from the case of one Andre who,for his crazy ideas and scientific research,won both Ig Nobel and Nobel Prizes.The authors call it "Dance with Disciplines".

This book is packed with practical knowledge spiced up with anecdotes from real life and scientific critiques.The innumerable thumbnails,charts and tables are very useful add-on attractions.A must read for all those people who want in a confident and playful way to leap frog towards their big ambitions and goals in life.I am sure that this book will soon become a most sought-after motivational treatise by two highly erudite and promising authors.