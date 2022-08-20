Inter-School spot story writing contest for children

Hyderabad: Writing is as important to kids as any other activity. It enhances one's memory and improves brain health. Writing helps in organising one's thoughts and express them in the form of words. It is a highly beneficial tool for expressing their feelings. Beauty of stories is that it can enhance the creativity of the kids and let their imagination take shape. Writing introduces the children to new words and improves their vocabulary.

Storiesbychildren.com is a website exclusively for children's literature. It is an excellent platform for the children to submit their stories and poems. This is one of the first platforms to be dedicated to children's literature.

Yet, with all this, writing skills among children is hardly recognised. There are not many platforms that bring out skills of writing in children. storiesbychildren.com is organising an 'Inter-School Spot Story Writing Contest' for all schools of Hyderabad. 'Inter-School Spot Story Writing Contest' is an event to encourage and appreciate all the young writers from Hyderabad. This event is conducted in association with KB School, Turkyamjal, Hyderabad.

The event is open for all the children of age group 7 to 18. Registrations have to be done on www.storiesbychildren.com. The event will be conducted on September 4, 2022 from 10 am onwards. Results and prizes will be given on the spot after the event. The students have been categorised into three age groups 7 to 10, 11 to 14 and 15 to 18.

Topics will be given on the spot according to the age groups. The students will be given one hour time to write the stories. Children can post these stories on the website after the event. Five prizes will be given in each age category. For more information, contact: 8660477790 Tanmayee R Kalebar, Founder- Director.