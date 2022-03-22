Job fair for youth with disabilities held 

The Divyangula job fair for youth with disabilities, organised by Samarthanam Trust and Barclays at Sangareddy TNGO Building, on Tuesday.

The chief guests were Ch Ellayya, Sangareddy Zilla Praja Parishad, and Chief Executive Officer. Department of Women and Child Welfare and Welfare of the Disabled, and Mallikarjun, HR Manager, Samarthanam Trust, Regional Head, PVK Srinivas and Sara Praveen Kumar Goud, General Secretary of National federation of the Blind, Telangana branch.

Ch Ellayya lauded the divyangs and wished them well in their progress.

Srinivas said, thousands of divyangs have benefited from these job fairs. He also said that three more job fairs for the disabled would be organised in the next two to three months. A total of 15 HR managers from various companies attended the fair and conducted interviews for the disabled. The event was attended by Subhash Chandra, Head, Hyderabad Center and their staff.