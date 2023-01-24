LSF advocates measures for safety of children and women

Learning Space Foundation(LSF) advocates for the safety of children and women through various programs in the areas of Child Sexual Abuse, Education, Empowerment, Health and Disaster Relief.

On the occasion of National Girl Child Day on 24th January, LSF conducted programs for empowering the girl children. They conducted menstrual hygiene awareness camp and distributed stationery kits to 200 girls and sanitary napkins to 300 girls studying at ZPHS Darga Hussain Shawali. Girls were educated on menstrual health, self-care, usage and disposal of sanitary pads.

CGI, a renowned MNC has come forward to participate in their 'Sreyobhilashi' program. Kaumudi Nagaraju has visited the CGI campus and addressed the participants. To the unversed, 'Sreyobhilashi' program is for all the adults in the society who are concerned about child safety. The participants have been educated about child rights, facts and myths about child sexual abuse, types of abuse, how to identify and protect children, how to teach body safety, understanding support system and handling disclosures.

Kaumudi Nagaraju, founder and executive director of LSF says "Socio economic circumstances do not allow girl children to pursue education with dignity. Girls who come to school are not equipped with basic stationary and in many cases they are often forced to quit school after reaching puberty due to lack of sanitary pads. During our interaction with girls, we also dispel myths and taboos about menstruation. Coming to our donors, we are very thankful to our very generous donor EngageBay, who has purchased 200 Stationary kits this year as well, to be distributed to our girl children."

Sridevi Putta, Director of LSF says, "We have reached nearly 9000 girl children and women through our various programs." She further added, "Programs and Workshops increase awareness among all people in the society. Women and children have an increased confidence level after attending our programs which would help in holistic development- making better life choices, strive for continuous betterment, self-care and self-advocacy."