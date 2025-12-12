Nasr school’s 60th annual sports meet concludes

Nasr School marked a historic milestone as it concluded the 60th edition of its Annual Sports Meet—an event that celebrated six decades of athletic excellence, discipline, and holistic growth. The four-day sports extravaganza, showcased the institution’s enduring commitment to nurturing talent and character through sports.

The opening ceremony set a dignified tone with the arrival of distinguished guests and the symbolic presentation of saplings, reaffirming the school’s focus on environmental stewardship. A soulful Prayer Song by the School Choir and a warm welcome address by the Sports Captain further elevated the inauguration.

One of the highlights of the ceremony was the impressive March Past by the house contingents, reflecting unity and sportsmanship. The traditional Oath-Taking and the ceremonial Lighting of the Torch added to the spirit of the occasion. The Chief Guest officially declared the culmination events open, marked by the release of doves and colourful balloons symbolising peace and aspirations.

Principal Mir Mohiuddin Mohammed addressed the gathering with an inspiring message on the role of sports in fostering resilience, integrity, and purpose among students. The Chief Guest lauded the school’s consistent efforts in providing holistic education and maintaining exemplary standards throughout the Meet.

The event lineup was both vibrant and diverse. The Pre-Primary category charmed the audience with the Nursery Triumph Race, PPI Clown Race, and PPII Relay Challenge. This energy carried forward into the Junior segment with the Junior Relay Race (Classes V–VIII), a lively thematic drill titled Wings of the World (PPI–IV), and a powerful Karate demonstration.

Prize distributions punctuated the programme, recognising young achievers across various categories. A graceful Yoga presentation added a serene touch before the excitement resumed with the Ball Wheels Novelty Race (Classes I & II) and the Sub-Junior Relay (Classes III & IV).

A sense of community spirit came alive through the Alumni Hoop and Balance Race and the Parents’ Morning Marathon. The School Choir and Band captivated the audience with their melodious performance.

The sporting fervour peaked during the Senior Relay Race (Classes IX–XII), drawing enthusiastic cheers from the crowd. The Meet concluded with the prestigious Prize Distribution Ceremony, honouring winners of Team Events, Senior Relay champions, and Individual Category achievers.