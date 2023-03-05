New York’s Seaport welcomes the arrival of spring with Holi

The arrival of spring! On March 18, the Seaport will hold its yearly Holi celebration in collaboration with The Culture Tree and South Street Seaport Museum. Originating in the Indian Subcontinent, the springtime celebration of Holi is now celebrated all over the world as a way to celebrate the arrival of spring, embrace inclusivity, and have some fun with colour.

"The Seaport would not be the same without the people and events that nurture inclusivity, promote creativity and deepen cultural understanding," says Ellie Chamberland, Vice President of Marketing at the Howard Hughes Corporation. "We are grateful for our relationship with The Culture Tree and the opportunity to host an annual Holi celebration with our neighbours."

The schedule of events for the Holi festival at the Seaport is as follows:

Reading of Kahani Rangeeli (Colourful Story) (11 a.m.) The morning begins at the South Street Seaport Museum with a special bi-lingual (Hindi - English) book reading of Kahani Rangeeli, or Colourful Story. Author Anu Sehgal will debut her first book and read the colourful story of Holi with Krishna and his friends, learn about the ancient stories of Holi, and why it is celebrated. Following the storytime, children can make puppets in preparation for the puppet show, Colours of Krishna's Love following.

The Foods of Holi (11.30 a.m.) Indian food expert Nisha Vedi Pawar from @lovelaughmirch will talk about traditional foods of Holi, their cultural and nutritional significance.

Colours of Krishna Puppet Show (11.35 a.m.) The puppet show, Colours of Krishna's Love, highlights one of the most beloved stories from Krishna's childhood, engaging in games and antics with his friends and family, including Radha and Sudama. These beautiful moments from Krishna's life celebrate unconditional love and friendship. The show will include dance, drama, puppetry, songs and a grand finale in which the children can play with their own Krishna, Sudama, and Radha puppets. This show is produced in partnership with WonderSpark Puppets and The Culture Tree.

Bhangra Dance Lesson with Sarina Jain (12.30 p.m.) Renowned dancer Sarina Jain will be leading a colourful and vibrant dance lesson. Known as the "Indian Jane Fonda," Jain is the founder of Masala Bhangra, a workout series utilizing steps from Bhangra dancing, an energetic traditional folk dance from Punjab. Dholi Amrit from Premier Drummers will join in to give traditional beats.

Holi festivities will end with powder play, the quintessential part of the holiday when everyone may joyfully toss the vibrant traditional colours throughout the Seaport (Holi Hai!!). The colour throwing will begin at 1 p.m. on Fulton and Front streets and the colours may be purchased from vendors at the event. Visitors can also sample traditional Indian cuisine enjoyed during this annual holiday, and shop at the outdoor Indian market on Front Street featuring nearly a dozen Indian-owned businesses, including Tagmo, the Seaport's own Indian restaurant.

Head to The Seaport website to register for all activities hosted at the South Street Seaport Museum and for more information on Holi, the festival of colours.

WHEN: March 18, 2023 starting at 11 a.m.

WHERE: South Street Seaport Museum, 12 Fulton Street, New York