Physical activity reduces depression in children

Scientists have found that physical activity interventions were associated with significant reductions in depressive symptoms in children and adolescents.

The available evidence supported physical activity interventions as an alternative or adjunctive approach to alleviate depressive symptoms in children and adolescents, substantiating the beneficial influence of physical activity on the mental health of pediatric populations.

This systematic review and meta-analysis included 21 studies involving 2441 participants. Depression is the second most prevalent mental disorder among children and adolescents, with an estimated prevalence rate of 6.2 per cent globally, yet only a small proportion seek or receive disorder-specific treatment. Early childhood depression is associated with severe adverse outcomes, including difficulties with social functioning, poor mental and physical health, and suicide.

The incidence of depressive symptoms at a young age is a strong predictor of future mental disorders, as it has been shown that up to 67 per cent of youth with depressive symptoms are at risk of developing full-syndrome depressive or anxiety disorders in adulthood. The available clinical practice guidelines suggest the use of psychotherapy and/or pharmacotherapy to alleviate depressive symptoms in children and adolescents.

However, both approaches have limitations that can reduce treatment adherence, the study said. Lack of time, fear of stigmatization, parental mistrust of the therapist, and no perceived need for treatment can be strong barriers to childhood psychotherapy, whereas adverse effects, including sleep disturbances, gastrointestinal distress, and even suicide, have been associated with antidepressant use in pediatric patients, the study said.