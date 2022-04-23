Skills over education: A shift in talent-spotting approach

Gone are the days when the academic degree requirements took center stage during hiring. Skill-based hiring has become the norm for the new-age recruiters; degrees are no more the only testimony of the professional competency of candidates.



As organisations are actively transforming the way they operate, modern recruiters are also rethinking their hiring models. The new buzzword is curiosity. Hiring managers look for candidates who can learn, unlearn, and then re-learn. Multi-level exposure can add a lot more brownie points to your resume as compared to academics.

The certification programmes, the capsule learning models are giving the candidates more holistic grooming, which they can replicate in real-time business modules. There's a fair chance for candidates with the right skills and willingness to learn to become a part of the mainstream.

Skilled employees can be a boon for organisational growth

According to the World Trade Organisation, the GDP level can increase up to 3 per cent to 5 per cent in 2035 if India focuses on skill development and training. There is a great need to train and skill the youth for the country's overall development. A contemporary approach focuses on nurturing skilled employees for boosting organisational growth with their proficient skills. Additionally, this approach expands the talent pool size available to organizations to fill roles while looking beyond titles, schools and colleges.

Skills in focus- 2022

i Technical expertise: Per Statista, "around 935 thousand students were enrolled in computer science engineering discipline in the academic year 2020." A computer science candidate having hands-on experience in Java, C++, Python, SQL, or in niche skills, such as cloud computing, mobile app development, artificial intelligence, networking, SAP, etc., are highly preferred by recruiters

i Domain knowledge: Every industry operates differently and so do its functions and challenges. If applicants understand the core functionality of the domain and hold a strong command, they can be assets for an organization. They can add value, give feedback, and suggest improvements

i Cloud computing: Cloud computing is one of the booming fields with immense opportunities for career growth at entry, mid, and leadership roles in any tech-based company. Cloud professionals can perform technical tasks, including design, planning, management, maintenance, and support of the cloud system. Knowledge of different cloud models, server less architecture, database skills, deployment techniques, auto scaling and migration techniques, and development methodologies can move up their career ladder with a promising role in an organisation

i Blockchain: Excellent understanding of blockchain technology can provide significant career opportunities. Blockchain developers should understand its architecture, cryptography, data structures, smart contracts, web development, and programming languages

i Artificial Intelligence (AI): AI is the latest technology that has gained a prominent space in the work world. Solid knowledge of calculus, linear algebra, Python, C/C++, MATLAB, can help a candidate secure an ideal role in an organization

i Data management: The internet has increased the data influx in the market. Regardless of the industry type, a candidate's ability to understand, research, and derive valuable insights from the data can help him become an in-demand professional. A candidate should be comfortable working with all forms of data and information as the right command on how to leverage data for an organization is enough to convince a recruiter

i Metaverse: With corporates getting adapted to working in a digital world, more job opportunities are likely to open up in the space of metaverse—virtual working environment. People would require a certain set of skills such as learning how to use new hardware (working with VR technology), writing code, being intimate with all types of software, being able to debug code, etc. Metaverse will have skill-driven jobs. It will also require extensive knowledge in different fields like computer science, web development, marketing, and content creation

i Soft skills: An open-minded candidate with good communication skills, problem-solving skills, and can-do attitude act as the show-stealer for the hiring managers. Customer-centricity is a new business mantra. So, hiring managers also look for candidates with customer-orientation skills. Empathy, engagement, customer focus, and the ability to comprehend situations and act accordingly are some of the customer orientation skills

Conclusion: It would be fair to say that the future of work would not be restricted to flaunting flashy degrees. While there is no denying that the four-year degree is not going anywhere, more and more emphasis will be on skills. Per myGov, only 25% of the Indian workforce has undergone a skill development program, and India needs a higher number of skilled workforces. Skill development is imperative to adapt, survive and succeed. While this shift in the talent hunt approach is paving the way to the future of work, the internet has become a single platform to acquire the necessary skillset. Internet technologies and smart devices are helping aspiring professionals to learn and hone their skills anywhere-anytime.

(The author is Senior Vice President, HR Operations, Newgen Software)

