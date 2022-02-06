Students selected for internship at Goldman Sachs

Four B Tech pre-final year students of IIIT Naya Raipur, Gaurav Mundada, Yogesh Kumar, Anurav Gupta, and Nishanth Addagatla have been selected for a Summer internship at Goldman Sachs. The students will be joining the global investment banking, securities, and investment management firm from May 2022 onwards for two months.

The selection process was rigorous and consisted of multiple rounds and was attended by thousands of students across India. First Round was based on questions including Aptitude, Language, and Mathematics. The second round included Coding, Mathematics, and Computer Science theory questions. The next round was a series of technical and HR interviews where candidates were asked questions about Data Structures and Algorithms, Web Development, and previous projects from their resumes.

Selected students mentioned that they used to solve coding questions regularly on Leetcode, Codeforces, and Codechef platforms. They said that a better understanding of core Computer Science and Data Science concepts, taught at IIIT Naya Raipur, also helped them a lot in clearing the technical rounds. They shared that to achieve good internship opportunities, students should focus on building good projects, actively practice competitive coding, and solve data structure and algorithm questions. Students mentioned that the project-focused curriculum and skill-oriented pedagogy of IIIT Naya Raipur had prepared them well.

Gaurav Mundada has one more research internship offer from Thompson Rivers University, Canada, for Summer 2022. Yogesh Kumar is an ACM ICPC Regionalist, a prestigious global coding competition (secured rank 110 in ICPC Kanpur-Mathura Regionals).