The joy of reading and value of books in building imagination, empathy

Inan era where screens dominate our attention and information is available at the swipe of a finger, the simple act of reading a book may seem old-fashioned to some. Yet, books remain one of the most powerful tools for personal growth, education, and connection. Encouraging the joy of reading — not as a chore, but as a source of fun and discovery — is more important than ever.

Why reading still matters

Books offer something that quick digital content often cannot: depth. Whether fiction ornonfiction, they allow for immersion, reflection, and a more profound understanding of people, ideas, and cultures. They teach patience and concentration — skills increasingly rare in a world of distractions.

Moreover, reading develops language skills, strengthens vocabulary, and improves memory. Studies have shown that children who grow up with access to books and who are read to regularly perform better academically, exhibit higher emotional intelligence, and are more likely to develop a lifelong love of learning.

Books as friends and guides

Books can be companions during lonely times, mentors in difficult moments, and guides to new worlds. They allow readers to experience lives they haven’t lived, explore places they’ve never been, and understand perspectives different from their own. This fosters empathy — the ability to see through someone else’s eyes — a skill that’s essential in today’s divided world.

For children, books open up a world of imagination. Picture books lay the foundation for language development, while chapter books introduce more complex themes and characters. For teens and adults, novels, biographies, essays, and poetry offer insights into human nature, history, science, and philosophy. Every book read is a new conversation with the world.

Reading for Joy, not just for exams

In many education systems, reading is tied closely to examinations and rote learning. This utilitarian approach can sometimes kill the very joy that books are meant to bring. A shift in perspective is needed: reading should not only be a means to academic success but a path to curiosity, creativity, and fun.

Promoting voluntary reading — where individuals choose what they want to read — is essential. Libraries, book clubs, storytelling sessions, and reading corners in schools and homes can help build a more relaxed and enjoyable reading culture. When children and young people associate reading with pleasure rather thanpressure, they are more likely to become lifelong readers.

Books and mental well-being

Reading also has psychological benefits. Getting lost in a book can be a form of escape — a healthy one. It provides stress relief, reduces anxiety, and improves focus. For many, reading before bed helps relax the mind. Bibliotherapy, a growing field of therapy that uses reading as a tool, is now being used to support emotional healing and resilience.

Access and equity: Everyone deserves a book

While promoting reading is important, it’s also necessary to address the barriers many face in accessing books. Economic disparity, lack of libraries, and low literacy levels continue to affect millions. Community libraries, mobile book vans, and book donation drives can play a role in bridging this gap.

Additionally, books should reflect the diversity of the readers. Representation matters. Children should see themselves — their language, skin color, culture, and experiences — in the stories they read. At the same time, books should also expose them to people different from themselves, broadening their understanding of the world.

Creating a cultureof reading

Encouraging reading must be a shared responsibility — of schools, families, governments, and communities. Simple acts such as parents reading with their children, teachers discussing books beyond textbooks, or workplaces starting informal reading circles can have a ripple effect.

Celebrations like World Book Day, reading challenges, author visits, and book fairs also help create excitement around reading. And in today’s digital age, audiobooks and e-readers can make reading more accessible and adaptable to different lifestyles.

Conclusion

Books are more than just printed words; they are vessels of knowledge, imagination, and emotion. They help shape informed, compassionate, and curious individuals. In a time when attention spans are shrinking and misinformation is rampant, the importance of books has never been greater. Encouraging the joy of reading is not just about building literacy — it’s about building minds, communities, and futures. One book, one reader, one story at a time.