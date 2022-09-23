Today is Education Technology Day: Benefits of educational technology

Technology plays a very prominent role in the functioning of our society. It has revolutionised everything. It's practically difficult to go a day without hearing about technology. Younger generation has grown up with a steady stream of technology in their lives, they have been raised with the constant influx of technology around them and they have never known life without it.

Technology is ubiquitous; it has impacted each strata of life and education is no exception. Technology has impacted and influenced how things are presented and taught to students in the classroom. It has had a significant impact on the resources used in classrooms and how we use these things to teach children. The benefits of Tech enabled education is immense, opening plethora of opportunities to learners from all strata of life.

Today, Academics aren't just presenting lectures; they're also promoting associate degree e-learning culture through the use of cutting-edge digital media technologies in the education industry. The potential for instant interactivity – given that students are' mobility-driven' and require data at the touch of a button – is driving demand for tablets and offline pen drives, which serve as a meticulous repository of on-line course (chapter-by-chapter) for entrepreneurs to return up with their 'brainchild' of learning systems to best serve India's burgeoning and aggressive education market.

There are a various advantages of modern technology on education that leads to a better understanding of the mechanisms that students will need in the future:

I. When schools in various parts of the state, country, or world connect, students can use video conferencing to meet their counterparts without having to leave the classroom. Some websites, such as Glovico, are utilized to assist students in learning foreign languages online by connecting them with a tutor from another country or state. Many prestigious universities and institutes, such as IIMs, provide distance learning courses to their students without requiring them to attend classes on site

Digital libraries

Innumerable e-resources, e-books, e-journals, e-magazines, e-research papers, along with other study material are available for the students and faculty through tech partnerships. Also, libraries are equipped with state of the art infrastructure, hosting updated computers, laptops and tablets, which students can utilize along with the high speed and unlimited internet available through strong WiFinetwork to conduct research.

Delivery of Pedagogy through digital mediums

Universities in India have begun to use technology to carry out various educational tasks. They've already begun using the internet to provide lessons and exams. Faculty is now trained and ready to present their courses digitally with the help of updated content that is in the digitally rendered form. Moreover, the digital classroom content consumed helps the student retain the information for a longer period, as the photographic memory comes into play. Furthermore, HEI's are creating technologically oriented curriculum to introduce students to learn and innovate in the fields of STEM, Robotics, and AI (Artificial Intelligence).

IV.HEI's are tying up with tech partners like Byju's, Simplilearn, Edureka and more to deliver state of the art educational content. Not only does this help a student with the absorption of content in a better way, but also the student is able to earn certifications that are globally valid. Consequently, helping him/her to gain placements with the top notch corporates. Players like Microsoft, Google, Adobe and more are offering their certification course to the students who are studying engineering and other streams that helps students to be aware of the recent trends in the corporate making them future ready.

V. Not every school has the resources or the funds to take students on field trips connected to their studies. When this occurs in schools, the education of students suffers greatly. However, thanks to cutting-edge technology, students can virtually attend web seminars hosted by museums and other educational institutions through the internet. Students can communicate with astronauts in space through NASA's programme.

VI. Many students choose distance education or education programmes, often known as correspondence courses, at community colleges and universities located far away from their home. Students receive the course document in the mail after registering in this kind of course and mail the assignments to their teachers at educational institutions to check their progress. Teaching faculties at LPU Distance Education use various innovative pedagogical tools during online as well as face to face sessions such as collaborative learning, case studies, real-world examples and projects and related MOOCs to name a few. Apart from this, self-assessment activities, quick quizzes and regular feedback sessions are conducted to ensure optimum learning for the students.

(The author is Vice President, Lovely Professional University)