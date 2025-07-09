Live
- India's retail asset securitisation market sees 6 pc growth in Q1 FY26
- Smriti Irani: Families paused their chores to watch ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’ together
- Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2025: Foldables, Watches, and a Glimpse into the Future
- Upasana shares power of faith
- Reimagining art without borders
- Paisabazaar Launches Credit Premier League to Find India’s Most Credit-Healthy Consumers
- Two cutting-edge B.Tech programmes for students launched
- IT hiring in smaller cities soar 53 pc, fuels overall job growth
- Vadodara bridge collapse: Death toll rises to 9, PM Modi expresses grief
- Career opportunities for B.Tech students
Two cutting-edge B.Tech programmes for students launched
Medicaps University, Indore, has launched two specialized B.Tech programs in partnership with global leaders IBM and Larsen & Toubro (L&T). These new...
Medicaps University, Indore, has launched two specialized B.Tech programs in partnership with global leaders IBM and Larsen & Toubro (L&T). These new offerings are designed to equip students with advanced, industry-relevant skills in the fields of Artificial Intelligence and Civil Infrastructure.
• B.Tech in Advanced Artificial Intelligence will immerse students in emerging technologies such as generative AI, cloud computing, and large language models. The program includes hands-on training using hybrid labs, and access to globally recognized certifications.
• B.Tech in Multimodal Transportation Infrastructure with AI/ML will be offered by the Department of Civil Engineering. The curriculum focuses on the integration of transportation systems—road, rail, air, and sea—enhanced with AI and machine learning. Students will explore smart traffic systems, sustainable transport planning, and intelligent infrastructure solutions.
“These programs represent a transformative step toward building a future-ready workforce,” said Prof. Patnaik. “By aligning our curriculum with global industry standards, we aim to give our students a competitive advantage in the tech and infrastructure sectors.”