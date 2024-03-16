Understanding marking scheme and scoring better in CBSE board exams

For CBSE students, board exams are the Everest of academic endeavors. Scaling this peak requires not just unwavering dedication and meticulous preparation, but also a secret weapon: a deep understanding of the marking scheme.



Know your score

CBSE examiners wield their red pens with precision, allocating marks based on specific criteria. Each question carries predetermined weightage, with answers judged on factors like accuracy, clarity, and adherence to rubrics. A study conducted by the CBSE in 2021 revealed that a staggering 42% of students lose marks due to a lack of awareness of the marking scheme. Imagine scaling a mountain blindfolded – understanding the path is crucial for reaching the summit.

Dissecting the marking beast

The CBSE marking scheme varies across subjects and question types. Let’s dissect some common beasts you’ll encounter:

♦ MCQ (Multiple choice

questio ns): MCQ section should be solved together .Use 15 minutes of the total time to solve MCQ based questions.

♦ Short Answer Questions (SAQs): These concise questions demand pinpoint accuracy. Every keyword mentioned in the marking scheme, like “explain,” “compare,” or “analyze,” carries weight. Missing a key point can cost you valuable marks, highlighting the importance of carefully reading the question and tailoring your answer accordingly. For instance, in a Chemistry question asking to “differentiate between ionic and covalent bonds,” simply stating their definitions might fetch you 1 mark, but elaborating on their formation, properties, and examples could earn you the full 2 marks.

♦ Long Answer Questions (LAQs): These are your battlegrounds for demonstrating comprehensive understanding. Structure is key – divide your answer into paragraphs addressing different aspects of the question. Allocate marks mentally to each section based on the marking scheme. Remember, quality over quantity. A concise, well-structured answer with relevant points and supporting evidence trumps a rambling essay filled with fluff.

♦ Mathematical Problems: Try and solve pure calculation based questions i.e Statistics in the beginning to help you score more and manage the time. Draw neat labelled diagram for the chapters based on height and distance and geometry based questions. Show rough work on each page corresponding to the questions solution

♦ Value Points and Rubrics: Many LAQs provide a “value point” list, outlining key areas to cover. Treat these as stepping stones in your answer. Missing a crucial value point can lead to significant mark deductions. Include important facts where necessary. Rubrics, which detail specific criteria for grading, are your roadmap to success. Analyze each criterion and tailor your answer to address them directly. For instance, a History rubric might emphasize “providing historical context,” “demonstrating critical thinking,” and “using relevant examples.” Craft your answer with these criteria in mind to maximize your score.

Beyond the scheme: Mastering the art of presentation

While understanding the marking scheme is vital, presentation plays an equally crucial role. Here are some tips to impress the examiner:

♦ First Impressions Matter: Maintain clean, legible handwriting. Avoid clutter and strikethroughs. Remember, your answer sheet is your first impression, make it a good one.

♦ Structure for Success: Divide your answer into clear sections with proper headings. This not only enhances readability but also showcases your organizational skills, potentially earning you an extra mark.

♦ Grammar Gurus: Grammatical errors and spelling mistakes can be costly. Proofread your answers carefully before submitting your paper. Remember, “there” and “their” are worlds apart in the examiner’s eyes!

♦ Visual Delights: Use diagrams, flowcharts, or mind maps where appropriate. Visual aids can effectively communicate complex concepts and leave a lasting impression on the examiner.

Practice makes perfect!

Equipped with the knowledge of the marking scheme and presentation tips, put your skills to the test. Solve previous year question papers and sample papers, meticulously analyzing the solutions provided. This not only familiarizes you with the exam pattern but also allows you to refine your answer-writing techniques, ensuring you leave no marks on the table.

Remember, the CBSE board exams are not just about memorizing facts and figures. They are a test of your understanding, application, and presentation skills. Use mnemonics to aid retention. By deciphering the marking scheme and polishing your answer-writing techniques, you transform yourself from a passive test-taker into an active score-maximizer. Stay calm and focused during the exam. Remember, a clear mind is a strategic mind. Take deep breaths, avoid last-minute cramming, and trust your preparation. You’ve got this! So, go forth, conquer the marking beast, and scale the Everest of CBSE board exams with confidence!

(The author is Principal, Manav Rachna International School, Charmwood, Faridabad)