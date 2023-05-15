UP govt invites applications for first forensic courses

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government has started inviting applications for admissions to the first academic session (2023-24) of Uttar Pradesh State Institute of Forensic Sciences (UPSIFS) in Lucknow.

The institute will help youths become forensic experts. The government spokesman further stated that the students studying from this institute will not only become experts in subjects like Forensic Science, but with their help, the state government will be able to ensure timely completion of the investigation of criminal cases through a scientific method.

The institute will also ensure prompt disposal of criminal cases. The state government has kept the fees reasonably as low as Rs 12,000 per semester so that economically weaker youths can also secure admission.

The admission forms would cost Rs 500 to general category students and Rs 250 to SC/ST, OBC, and EWS category applicants. Candidates can apply for the institute till May 22. The academic session will start from mid-July.

A senior government official said that five courses related to forensics are being started in the institute. A total of 160 students will be enrolled for these courses.

UPSIFS director Additional Director General (ADG) G.K, Goswami said, “We are offering five courses related to forensics - BSc/MSc Forensic Science, PG Diploma in Forensic Document Examination, PG Diploma in Cyber Security, PG Diploma in DNA Forensic, and PG Diploma in Forensic Ballistics and Explosives.

While B.Sc./M.Sc. Forensic Science is a five-year course, the other four are one-year diploma courses.”

As many as 40 students will be able to get admission in the BSc/MSc Forensic Science course, while 30 students each are to be enrolled for the remaining four diploma courses.