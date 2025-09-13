Workshop organised on atomic spectroscopy techniques

A two-day practical workshop on Atomic Spectroscopy Techniques was conducted by the Central Instrumentation Facility at Sharda University. The workshop provided participants with hands-on experience in the use of atomic spectroscopy tools and methods, aimed at supporting research across various scientific disciplines.

The event drew participation from undergraduate, postgraduate, and doctoral students, as well as faculty members from institutions such as Galgotias University, Amity University, ICAR-Indian Institute of Wheat and Barley Research (Karnal), and Sharda University.

The sessions focused on demonstrating the applications of atomic spectroscopy in areas including food safety, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, and chemical analysis, highlighting how precise measurement techniques contribute to scientific research.

The workshop was inaugurated by Dr. Bhuvanesh Kumar, Dean of Research, who spoke on the significance of practical training in advanced analytical techniques and its role in promoting research-oriented learning.

Technical sessions were conducted by Dr. Atul Kumar Gupta, who provided detailed guidance on instrumentation, calibration, and data interpretation.

Certificates were awarded to all participants upon completion of the training. The sessions also saw the involvement of Dr. Santosh Kumar Mishra, Head of the Department of Life Sciences, and Dr. Anupam Agarwal, Associate Professor, Department of Chemistry and Biochemistry, contributing to academic discussions.

The workshop served as a platform for students and researchers to interact, learn, and apply new techniques in real-world scientific problems.

By providing practical exposure to instrumentation and analytical

procedures, the program aimed to bridge the gap between theoretical understanding and laboratory application, supporting interdisciplinary

learning and research development.