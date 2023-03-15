Zolo Scholar joins hands with Manipal Academy of Higher Education to elevate the student experience

Zolo Scholar, India's largest student living platform has partnered with Manipal Academy Higher Education (MAHE), one of India's leading academic with a long-standing legacy of over 65+ years, to provide world-class hostel facilities with a learning experience. With an intention to nurture the student experience, MAHE is refining the student hostel experience, to ensure students are at ease to focus on their studies while the stay is designed to be comfortable and well-equipped. The partnership between Zolo and MAHE is a significant step towards enriching the student experience.





Zolo Scholar will exclusively manage three MAHE campuses in Bengaluru, Mangaluru, & Manipal, with more than 20,000 beds. The experience is designed to create a comfortable and supportive student living environment, focusing on amenities promoting wellness, learning, and socialising. Zolo Scholar's proprietary "Brand 360" program leverages technology, operations & community building expertise to help students thrive and make the most of their college experience. In its student housing hubs, the company provides modern amenities such as well-appointed rooms, sports facilities, a gym, a modern kitchen, professional housekeeping, and 24x7 security.





At this event, Dr Nikhil Sikri, Co-founder & CEO, said, "We are thrilled to be partnering with Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) and elevate the student living experience." In the field of education, the Manipal Group has been at the forefront of embracing innovation and technology. In our previous partnerships, we have consistently achieved mutually beneficial outcomes where we not only improved the financial performance but also significantly enhanced the student experience and generated positive word-of-mouth."





Lt Gen (Dr.) M D Venkatesh, Vice Chancellor, MAHE, said," The Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) is committed to providing students with a supportive and inclusive environment, and this partnership with Zolo scholar aligns with that mission. We understand that a holistic campus experience is essential to a student's success, and this partnership will help us meet that need." Zolo Scholar is India's biggest Student Living platform. It serves 50,000+ students across 20+ campuses in 10 cities.