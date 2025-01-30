Cervical Cancer and Fertility: Protect Your Health, Protect Your Dreams

"I was surprised to learn that cervical cancer was one of the leading causes of cancer-related deaths among women in India. As a woman in my early 30s, I never thought it would affect me. But after learning about the HPV vaccine and the importance of regular screenings, I realised how preventable this disease can be. Taking proactive steps like getting vaccinated and scheduling regular Pap smears gave me peace of mind and empowered me to protect my health." — Priya Sharma, 32, Bangalore

Cervical cancer is a growing health concern, since India has the highest cervical cancer cases in Asia*. While advancements in healthcare have made this form of cancer largely preventable, many women remain unaware of the steps they can take to protect themselves.

Cervical Cancer in India: Key Facts ● HPV Prevalence: 80% of sexually active individuals contract HPV during their lives. ● India’s Burden: Cervical cancer ranks second among cancers in terms of incidence and mortality among women in India. (Source: www.thelancet.com ) ● Rise in Cancer Claims: There has been a stark rise in Cancer Claims in 2024 for Women beneficiaries above the age of 40, as per recent study by Medi Assist. ● Preventable Losses: Vaccination and regular screenings can reduce cervical cancer cases by over 90% (source: CDC).

This Cervical Cancer Awareness Month, let’s discuss how proactive measures like HPV vaccination, regular Pap smears, and fertility preservation can empower women to lead healthier, happier lives.

Cervical Cancer and Fertility: Is There a Link?

Cervical cancer often raises concerns about fertility, particularly for women of reproductive age. While early diagnosis and treatment have improved outcomes, the disease and its treatments—like surgery, radiation, and chemotherapy—can impact a woman’s ability to conceive.

How Does Cervical Cancer Affect Fertility?

1. Direct Impact of the Disease: Advanced cervical cancer can damage reproductive organs, making conception difficult or impossible.

2. Impact of Treatment:

○ Surgery: Procedures like hysterectomy remove the uterus, eliminating the possibility of pregnancy.

○ Radiation and Chemotherapy: These treatments can damage ovarian function, leading to premature ovarian failure or infertility.

Hope Through Egg Freezing

For women diagnosed with early-stage cervical cancer, egg freezing is a revolutionary option. This procedure allows you to preserve your eggs before undergoing treatments that may affect your fertility. By freezing your eggs, you keep the door to parenthood open, even after cancer treatment.

Vaccination: A Proactive Step Against Cervical Cancer

What is the HPV Vaccine?

The Human Papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine is designed to protect against the high-risk strains of HPV that cause over 70% of cervical cancer cases (source: WHO). This vaccine is most effective when administered before exposure to the virus, typically during adolescence. (Source: https://www.cancer.gov/news-events/cancer-currents-blog/2020/hpv-vaccine-prevents-cervical-cancer-sweden-study)

Ideal Vaccination Timeline:

● For Girls: Recommended between 9–14 years of age for maximum efficacy (two doses, six months apart).

● For Women: Can be administered up to the age of 26 (three doses over six months).

● For Boys: Protects against HPV-related cancers and genital warts, recommended for ages 9–26.

Facts vs. Myths About Cervical Cancer

We reached out to Dr. Prachi Benara at the Gurgaon centre of Birla Fertility & IVF, one of India’s leading fertility chains, asked them about some common misconceptions that people may have regarding cervical cancer. Here are some things we got to know:

Myth 1: Cervical cancer only affects older women.

Fact: While the risk increases with age, women as young as 20 can develop cervical cancer, especially if they have been exposed to HPV.

Myth 2: The HPV vaccine is only for those who are sexually active.

Fact: The vaccine is most effective when given before sexual activity, but it can still benefit those who are already sexually active.

Myth 3: Pap smears are unnecessary if you’ve been vaccinated.

Fact: Vaccination protects against most, but not all, high-risk HPV strains. Regular Pap smears are crucial for detecting abnormal cervical changes.

Myth 4: Cervical cancer cannot be prevented.

Fact: With HPV vaccination, routine screenings, and a healthy lifestyle, cervical cancer is largely preventable.

Raising Awareness: Concerns Among Women Trying to Conceive

“For women struggling with fertility, the prospect of cervical cancer adds another layer of anxiety” says Dr Prachi Benara. “At Birla Fertility & IVF, we address these concerns holistically, providing tailored care and guidance. We are committed to educating and supporting women, not just in their journey toward parenthood but also in safeguarding their health.”

Apart from myths, there are some common concerns that most women have when they visit Dr Benara

Will cancer or its treatment impact my ability to conceive?

- Yes, cancer treatments can affect fertility. However, with early diagnosis and fertility preservation techniques like egg or embryo freezing, you can still plan for a family.

Is it safe to get vaccinated if I’m planning a pregnancy?

- The HPV vaccine is recommended before conception. If you’re already planning a pregnancy, consult with your doctor for the best course of action.

Can cervical cancer be detected during fertility evaluations?

- Yes, many fertility evaluations include a Pap smear, which helps detect abnormal cervical changes early.

Proactiveness: The Key To Protect Your Fertility & Health

1. Schedule Regular Screenings

A Pap smear is a simple, painless test that can detect abnormal cervical changes before they become cancerous. Women aged 21 and above should schedule a Pap smear every three years, or more frequently if advised by a doctor.

2. Get Vaccinated

If eligible, consult your doctor about the HPV vaccine. It’s a small investment in long-term health, offering protection against the most common cancer-causing HPV strains.

3. Consider Fertility Preservation

For women diagnosed with early-stage cervical cancer, egg freezing offers hope. Our clinic specializes in fertility preservation, ensuring you have options for parenthood after recovery.

4. Adopt a Healthy Lifestyle

Quit smoking, maintain genital hygiene, and eat a balanced diet rich in antioxidants to reduce your cancer risk.

A Fertility Expert’s Perspective

“Cervical cancer doesn’t just threaten women’s health—it impacts their dreams of motherhood too,” says Dr. Prachi Benara (Birla Fertility & IVF).

“With early diagnosis, HPV vaccination, and fertility preservation techniques like egg freezing, women can take charge of their health and their future. Education and awareness are crucial in making informed decisions about these life-saving measures.”

Conclusion: Awareness Saves Lives

Cervical cancer is not just a health issue; it’s a preventable tragedy that disrupts countless lives. This Cervical Cancer Awareness Month, let’s pledge to spread awareness about HPV vaccination and the importance of regular screenings.

If you have queries and concerns, reach out to a fertility expert and let them guide you through every step—from fertility preservation to routine health checks.

Medical science has made it possible for women to pursue their dreams. Together, let’s ensure that no woman has to choose between her health and her dreams of becoming a mother. Share this article with your loved ones and empower them with the knowledge to take control of their health. Because awareness is the first step to prevention.