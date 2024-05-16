 Foods to add to your diet to combat fatigue due to fever or common cold

When you're not feeling well due to a cold or flu, proper nutrition may be the last thing on your mind. However, many foods contain specific nutrients required to support a healthy immune system and reduce inflammation, which may help you feel better sooner. Some foods may also be easier to digest and gentler on the stomach, which could aid in a quick recovery.

This article delves deeper into what experts recommend eating when you have a cold or the flu.

“Your nutrition plays a significant role when you’re sick. The body requires adequate energy, vitamins, minerals, and other nutrients to support immune function, repair tissues and maintain normal physiological functions.”

Broths

Soup can be both soothing and beneficial when you're not feeling well. Chicken soup, for instance, offers a blend of essential nutrients and hydration, making it easier for the body to digest and absorb. Furthermore, the chicken in chicken soup contains protein and zinc, both of which support the immune system. Sipping hot liquids may have a warm and calming effect; inhaling steam, in particular, can have a short-term soothing effect on mucous membranes lining the nose due to the warmth and moisture.

Citrus fruits

Doctors recommend consuming citrus fruits such as oranges, grapefruits, and lemons, which are high in vitamin C. Vitamin C not only helps neutralise harmful free radicals, but it also aids in the production of immune cells. According to a nutrients study, increasing your vitamin C intake may not reduce your risk of getting the common cold, but it may shorten the duration of symptoms and protect you from other types of infections, like pneumonia.

Bananas

Bananas are easy to digest and high in potassium, making them especially useful for replenishing electrolytes if you have diarrhoea or vomiting. Furthermore, a study discovered that supplementing with cooked green bananas in children under 5 with acute diarrhoea resulted in a 40% reduction in the sickness duration, less hospitalisation and early recovery, and fewer future diarrhoea episodes.

Ginger

Ginger can help relieve nausea and soothe an upset stomach. Many experts worked relentlessly to assess the efficacy of ginger for treating nausea and vomiting caused by morning sickness, surgery, chemotherapy, and certain medications. Drinking ginger tea or a ginger ale soft drink is an easy way to consume ginger.

Spinach

Spinach provides the antioxidant vitamins A, C, and E, and is a good source of iron, a mineral that is also important to immune function. According to research, including more vegetables in your diet, such as spinach, may even help you avoid certain health conditions. Pairing spinach with vitamin C-rich foods improves iron absorption.

Foods to avoid while sick

Certain foods can exacerbate symptoms when you are sick. Fried or greasy foods can be difficult to digest and may cause or worsen stomach discomfort. Spicy foods may also irritate the stomach in some people. It may also be beneficial to limit sugary and caffeine-containing foods and beverages. Sugary foods are typically low in essential nutrients and may even suppress immune function and too much caffeine can cause dehydration and interfere with sleep, potentially slowing recovery. Doctors also recommend limiting your alcohol consumption when you're feeling ill, as it can contribute to inflammation, be harmful to gut bacteria, and cause dehydration, all of which can make your immune system less efficient.