112 new city buses to strengthen Kalyana Karnataka transport network

Vijayapura: Ina major boost to public transportation in the Kalyana Karnataka region, Transport and Muzrai Minister Ramalinga Reddy flagged off 112 new city transport buses in Vijayapura.

The minister said that work orders have already been issued to induct 400 new buses into the Kalyana Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (KKRTC) fleet during the current year, significantly strengthening the region’s transport infrastructure.

The 112 newly launched city buses have been added under a joint initiative of the Directorate of Urban Land Transport (DULT) and the Kalyana Karnataka Road Transport Corporation. The buses have been allocated across various divisions as follows: Vijayapura – 27, Vijayanagara – 25, Kalaburagi – 25, Raichur – 18, Ballari – 10, Bidar – 4, and Yadgir – 3.

Minister Ramalinga Reddy also directed the Chairman and Managing Director of KKRTC to allocate an additional 30 buses, to be inducted under the same scheme in the coming days, based on operational requirements of various divisions and units. The minister announced that 56 premium buses will soon be added to the Kalyana Karnataka fleet, for which work orders have already been issued. These include 20 AC sleeper buses, 20 non-AC sleeper buses, and 16 AC seater buses.

Further, 225 electric buses will be inducted into the KKRTC fleet in the near future as part of the state’s push towards sustainable and eco-friendly transport. Of these, 100 buses will be allocated to Kalaburagi district, 75 to Vijayapura district, and 50 to Ballari district, he said.