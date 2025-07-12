13 Anganwadi children hospitalised after consuming vitamin drops

Shivamogga: A sudden illness affecting children at an Anganwadi in Hiresani village of Shivamogga district, has raised concerns after they consumed vitamin drops on Thursday, leading to vomiting and abdominal discomfort. Prompt response from local authorities ensured swift medical attention, with all affected children now reported stable.

The incident came to light when the children fell ill after returning home, prompting initial treatment at a nearby health centre. While some recovered quickly, 13 children with ongoing symptoms were transferred to a hospital in Shivamogga for specialised care. Medical staff confirmed that the children’s conditions have stabilised.