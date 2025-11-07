Live
165 illegal PG accommodations found in a single day in capital
In a major crackdown on unauthorized paying guest (PG) accommodations, the Bengaluru East City Municipal Corporation has identified 165 illegal PGs operating without licenses. Officials confirmed that the drive to identify and regulate such establishments will continue in the coming days.
Despite repeated warnings, several PGs across the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) limits have been functioning in violation of building by-laws, safety norms, and licensing regulations. A team of health officers from the East Municipal limits conducted surprise inspections and uncovered widespread violations. The civic body has warned owners of the 165 unlicensed PGs to obtain valid permits immediately. Officials stated that further action, including fines and sealing of premises, will be taken from November 7 if the guidelines are not followed.
Last year, under the 2020 BBMP Act, specific guidelines for PG operations were issued, emphasizing fire safety, hygiene, CCTV installation, and licensing compliance. However, many operators have ignored these norms. In August last year, the BBMP sealed 187 PGs for similar violations.
Following the creation of the Greater Bengaluru Authority and five new municipal zones, this is the first major enforcement drive against unauthorized PG accommodations.
The East City limits—covering the IT corridor—reportedly have the highest number of PGs. Of the 1,452 PGs identified, most are yet to obtain valid licenses, with many failing to meet basic safety and sanitation standards.
According to officials, some PGs operate unregistered kitchens without Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) approval. The authorities have given all unlicensed PGs a seven-day deadline to comply with safety norms and obtain necessary permits. Meanwhile, residents have raised concerns over illegal late-night parties and immoral activities in some PGs, particularly in residential areas. Complaints have also been received about men entering women’s PGs at night, raising serious safety concerns for female occupants.
Officials assured strict enforcement of regulations and urged PG owners to prioritize safety and hygiene to ensure a secure environment for residents