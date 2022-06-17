19 Students Barred From Writing Exams In Karnataka

Due to a lack of attendance, 19 Muslim girl students at a college near Mangaluru have been barred from attending exams. The reason for students at the Government First Grade College in Haleyangadi, on the outskirts of Mangaluru not attending lectures took place after the college enacted a hijab ban in response to a Karnataka High Court judgement. They did not attended classes foralmost a month due to the ban.



Sridhar, principal of the college said due to low attendance, students cannot write the exams explained that due to a lack of attendance, their students in the first, second, and third semesters were unable to write their exams. The hijab regulation went into effect in the middle of the year.

He further added that they have tried to persuade these pupils and their parents to follow the HC order, but they are insistent about wearing hijab. They have even set aside rooms for these students to remove their headscarves. They also pushed them to start attending courses on June 1 and informed them that despite the lack of attendance, they would be permitted to take tests, but they ignored us. They will need special permission from Mangalore University to continue attending lessons and write the next exam.

Meanwhile, some of the pupils who have been affected have decided to drop out of school. Some of them have begun to take tailoring lessons.