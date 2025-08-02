25 workers affected after gas leak at seafood plant

Mangaluru: An ammonia gas leak at a fish processing plant in the Baikampady industrial zone near Surathkal caused over 25 workers to fall ill on Thursday morning, triggering a health and safety scare.

The incident reportedly occurred when ammonia used in refrigeration systems leaked during routine operations. Workers began experiencing breathing difficulties and eye irritation. Emergency medical teams rushed to the scene, and those affected were taken to local hospitals.

“Most patients were stable and discharged after primary treatment,” a health official said. A few remain under observation but are out of danger.

The Fire and Emergency Services responded swiftly, and Mangaluru City Police have initiated a probe. The plant has been shut down temporarily. Officials from the Pollution Control Board and the District Health Office have launched parallel inspections.