300 acres of encroached forest land cleared at Bukkapatna wildlife sanctuary

Tumakuru: In a major conservation effort, 300 acres of encroached land within the Bukkapatna Chinkara Wildlife Sanctuary in Tumakuru district were cleared today, as confirmed by Eshwar B. Khandre, Karnataka’s Minister for Forests, Ecology, and Environment.

The cleared land includes 209 acres of reserve forest in Muthugadahalli and additional forest land previously handed over to the horticulture department. The operation was conducted under the leadership of the Chief Conservator of Forests of the Hassan-Tumakuru division, with support from the police department.

The land in question, located in Survey No. 46 of Muthugadahalli Ambarapura, was originally declared as forest land by the Mysuru Maharajas in 1926 under the Mysore Forest Act. However, over the years, parts of this forest were illegally allotted to individuals and encroached upon. The matter was taken to the Karnataka High Court, which ordered the preservation of the area as forest land. Despite court orders, revenue officials failed to cancel the illegal land allotments, prompting a complaint to the Lokayukta. Acting on the Lokayukta’s directives, the encroached land was recently re-notified in the name of the Forest Department, making today’s clearance operation possible.

Minister Khandre emphasized that forest land cannot be diverted for any other purpose unless officially denotified and urged officials and the public to understand and uphold this principle. He extended his congratulations to the officers and forest staff involved in the successful operation and reaffirmed the government’s commitment to forest conservation.