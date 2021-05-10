380- bedded Covid care centre inaugurated in GKVK campus

Bengaluru: The BBMP has set up a new Covid Care Centre in GKVK campus in Yelahanka Zone. The Covid Care Center (CCC) was inaugurated today by BBMP Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta, MLA and COVID in charge Yelahanka zone Vishwanath, and MLA Krishna Byregowda.



The Chief Commissioner said that the 380-bed Covid Care Centre has 80 beds for men, 80 women, 170 general and 50 oxygenated beds. More oxygenated beds will be added shortly. The centre is also equipped with two ambulances for attending emergencies.

Armed with 12 doctors, 12 nurses, 24 health assistants and 36 housekeeping staff along with data operators and marshals, the centre is ready to attend to asymptomatic as well as mild to moderate category of patients. There are 20 five-litre and 30 ten-litre Oxygen concentrators at the centre, he said and added that the ten-litre concentrator can provide oxygen to two people. The centre has skilled doctors and staff to treat and monitor patients with the utmost care.

He said that triaging of Covid19 patients will be done upon admission and suitable medications will be provided. "The vitals of patients will be monitored three times a day. Counselling facilities are also provided for patients in need. Food provided will be healthy and nutritious," Gupta stated. "There are more than 2,400 beds in the CCCs across the city and over 700 beds are equipped with oxygen. Steps have been taken to resolve the problem of beds in the city. Measures are being taken to oxygenate 20 to 30 per cent of all the CCCs," he added. Joint Commissioner Ashok, Health Officer Bhagyalakshmi and other officials were present.