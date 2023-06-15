91-yr-old successfully undergoes ‘TAVI ‘ procedure

Bengaluru: Fortis Hospital Bannerghatta, achieved yet another milestone by successfully conducting Transcatheter Aortic Valve Implantation (TAVI) procedure on a 91-year-old man from Ballary, reportedly one of the oldest patients in Karnataka. The patient had been living a healthy lifestyle, however recently, he started experiencing cardiac problems, which increased over the period with persistent symptoms of giddiness and breathing difficulties. Upon consultation, the doctor in Ballary recommended immediate treatment at Fortis Bannerghatta.

When presented at Fortis Bannerghatta, the patient was diagnosed with acute aortic stenosis (chronic obstruction in the aortic valve that hinders normal flow of blood). Dr. Rajpal Singh, Director - Interventional Cardiology and his team at Fortis Hospital, Bannerghatta decided to conduct the TAVI procedure, post evaluation of the risk factors associated with an open-heart surgery on the 91-year-old patient, considering his old age and health condition.

Transcatheter Aortic Valve Implantation (TAVI) is a state-of-the-art, cutting-edge technology primarily designed to treat a narrowed aortic valve, particularly in individuals aged 65 years and above. Unlike the traditional open-heart surgery, TAVI is a minimally invasive procedure where a new valve is inserted without removing the old, damaged valve. It is particularly suitable for elderly patients at high risk for cardiac surgery. TAVI procedure is not limited to elderly patients but is also a viable treatment option for younger individuals at high risk of cardiac surgeries and suffering from ailments related to lungs, kidneys and heart.

The Director - Interventional Cardiology, Fortis Hospital, Bannerghatta Road, Dr. Rajpal Singh said, “The patient’s deteriorating health and old age made TAVI the ideal choice, as he was at a high risk for open-heart surgery owing to the risk factors. The TAVI procedure was completed in less than 30 minutes. Throughout the procedure, the patient remained fully conscious and received optimal protection with a cerebral protection device which is useful in reducing the risk of periprocedural (developing shortly before, during and/or after procedure) debilitating stroke. The patient exhibited a remarkable recovery, walking the very next day post the surgery and getting discharged within two days.”

The Business Head, Fortis Hospitals, Bangalore, Akshay Oleti said, “Fortis Bannerghatta continues to be at the forefront of providing advanced cardiac interventions, including TAVI, and takes pride in offering cutting-edge technologies and exceptional healthcare services. The successful TAVI surgery on the 91-year-old patient from Ballary exemplifies the hospital’s commitment to delivering outstanding patient care and improving the quality of life for individuals with cardiac conditions.”

The patient’s son expressed his gratitude towards the team of doctors at Fortis, “We are immensely grateful to Dr Rajpal, his team and the staff at Fortis Bannerghatta for their exceptional care and expertise. My father’s successful TAVI surgery has given him a new lease of life in spite of the various risk factors, we cannot thank the team enough for their dedication and commitment.”