9th edition of Miss and Mrs India Astral 2025 from today

Bengaluru: Bengaluru will play host to the 9th Grand Edition of Miss and Mrs India Astral 2025, a national-level beauty and talent pageant, at Kings Meadows, Vidyaranyapura, from September 4 to 6. Launched in 2016 as Mrs India Karnataka, the event has since grown into a pan-India platform celebrating inclusivity, confidence, and recognition for women of all ages. The initiative is led by Pratibha Saunshimath, the first South Indian to win a Mrs India crown and the first Kannadiga married woman to secure an international title.

The three-day event will include grooming sessions, talent rounds, creative challenges, and personal interviews, culminating in a Grand Finale National Crowning Ceremony on September 6. A total of 45 finalists from across the country will walk the ramp before a panel of distinguished judges and eminent guests.

The competition spans categories including Miss (15–25 years), Lady Unmarried (25+), Mrs (20–40), Elite (40–60), and Super Elite (60+). This year will also see the debut of the Astral Star Kids Pageant (ages 2–15) and the Astral Mommy and Me Pageant, designed for mothers with toddlers under three years.

The finale will feature cultural personalities and industry figures such as artist Humera Ali, fashion mentor Vidya Vivek, social icon Nirmala Yeligar, actor Bharghav, and director Viranth Kerur. Winners will secure opportunities to represent India at international pageants in destinations including the Philippines, Bangkok, Amsterdam, and France. According to organisers, the event seeks to go beyond glamour by promoting empowerment and self-expression.

“This is about giving women and young talent a stage to shine, no matter their age or background,” said Saunshimath, National Director of Astral Pageants.