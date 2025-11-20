Aam Aadmi Party announces Greater Bengaluru Area election committee

The Aam Aadmi Party on Wednesday unveiled its Greater Bengaluru Area (GBA) Election Committee at a press conference held in the city, with State President Dr. Mukhyamantri Chandru leading the announcement.

Addressing the gathering, Dr. Chandru criticized the prolonged delay in municipal elections: “Bengaluru has been without elected ward representatives for five years as three major political parties have failed to conduct municipal elections. The city’s infrastructure has deteriorated significantly during this period. A city once celebrated globally as the Silicon City has regressed into what many now call ‘Garbage City’. Decades of substandard civic works executed by corrupt politicians and officials have created daily hardships for citizens, with thousands of crores lost to corruption. Despite daily media exposés of municipal scandals, no meaningful action has been taken.”

National Joint Secretary Prithvi Reddy emphasized the party’s vision: “The time has come to restore the dignity of Bengaluru as envisioned by Kempegowda. Citizens must unite to elect honest representatives in the upcoming elections. Aam Aadmi Party, which originated in Bengaluru, has evolved into a well-organized political force. Our primary objective is to deliver world-class public education, healthcare, and civic infrastructure to every resident through accountable governance.”

Working President Sitaram Gundappa highlighted the party’s ground presence: “Our ward-level organization in Bengaluru is already strong. Our committed workers have been addressing citizens’ concerns for years, and social activists across the city are joining our cause. In the forthcoming municipal elections, we aim to field honest candidates, secure governance, and bring comprehensive transformation to Bengaluru.”