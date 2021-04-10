AAP blasts govt for not resolving RTC strike

Bengaluru: State president of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Mohan Dasari lashed out at the government for not resolving the issues of transport workers.



"The protest entered the third day on Friday but the chief minister is keeping his eyes closed. He has ignored the legitimate demands of the transport workers. He is trying to suppress the struggle with their repressive policies," he alleged.

Dasari said that the workers had given a warning about the strike 22 days ago to the State government but the 'CM was not interested in inviting their leaders and solving the problem'.

"The impact today is not only on the transport workers but also on the people of the entire State and the State's economy. People are stranded without public transport," he lamented.

"The protests have been going on seriously for the past three days. The fight does not stop until the demands of the employees are met. Until then, will the CM just sit and watch the game?" he asked.

The party's State media convener Jagdish Sadam said the peasant struggle proved a blow to the pride of the government.

"AAP has already supported the transport workers' struggle. We have joined them since the early days of the fight. The party will continue to support them until their demands are met. We insist that the State government immediately address the leaders of the transport workers and accept their demands," he added.