Action will be taken against those who lied, did false propaganda in Dharmasthala case: K'taka govt

The Karnataka government stated on Friday that action will be initiated against those who carried out false propaganda against the pilgrimage centre Dharmasthala in the alleged mass grave case.

Responding to media questions near the KPCC office on Friday, Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar stated, “The government is considering taking action against those who have lied and spread misinformation in connection with the Dharmasthala case.”

When Dy CM Shivakumar was asked about the case, he said, “This is not a matter for or against Dharmasthala. All procedures must be carried out lawfully. I have observed Dharmasthala very closely. I have faith and confidence in the devotion, reverence, and practices there. I believe that in the coming days, the investigation will reveal the conspiracy that took place. Regarding this matter, our Home Minister G. Parameshwara will present the facts before the state by responding in the Assembly.”

When asked whether there was a conspiracy angle, Dy CM Shivakumar replied, “The Home Minister will explain this matter. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is also committed to this issue. In the Legislature Party meeting, CM Siddaramaiah told us that no one should engage in insults or spread misinformation through lies and conspiracies.

"CM Siddaramaiah has instructed that strict action should be taken if false allegations are made. We will act accordingly. The law is the same for everyone, and we must uphold it. We will not protect anyone, nor will we allow unnecessary character assassination.”

"I have confidence personally that Home Minister G. Parameshwara, will convey the truth on the floor of the House on Monday (August 18). Our government's stand is that no one should carry out a conspiracy, lie and cause insult, humiliation towards a religious centre or persons connected to them. If the allegations are untrue, our government is thinking of initiating stern action in the Dharmasthala case," Dy CM Shivakumar emphasised.

"We have to protect the law. If someone has committed wrongs, they must be punished. There is no question of protection for anyone in this regard. No one should indulge in defaming," he stated.

"I know about Dharmasthala. It has a long history of 800 years. It's a highly sacred place. No one should misuse the name and no one should carry out a conspiracy. Since I know what things are, it's a big conspiracy. The government will definitely take action against those who misused the name," Dy CM Shivakumar stated.

"I only know that whatever is being shown in the media is false," he maintained while answering a question.

In a major development, on July 11, the unidentified complainant in the case, who is a lower caste Hindu, had claimed that he was forced to bury several bodies of women and girls who were raped and murdered in Dharmasthala village. He appeared before a court in Karnataka’s Mangaluru district and recorded his statement.

The man gave his statement before Principal Civil Judge and First Class Judicial Magistrate.

The development has sparked a major controversy.

He requested that the police exhume the bodies in his presence. Even as 17 burial sites were excavated, the authorities could not find any strong evidence.

Retired Supreme Court judges and activists demanded a Special Investigation Team probe monitored by the Supreme Court or the High Court into the shocking case, allegedly involving many women, girls and destitute men.

While the state government has followed the rule of law and allowed a probe into the alleged mass murders, the Opposition BJP has accused it of giving in to anti-Hindu forces and demanded an interim report from the Home Minister.