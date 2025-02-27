AI-based signals at 125 junctions to control traffic in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Traffic congestion continues to increase in Bengaluru. The Bengaluru Traffic Police is working hard to control traffic jams in the city and is implementing innovative projects. Now, the Bengaluru Traffic Police has installed AI-based automatic signals to control traffic congestion. AI-based signals have already been installed at 125 junctions in Bengaluru.

These AI-based signals operate 24 hours a day. This is a technology to manage the time of highest traffic congestion. This is a project costing Rs 53 crore. It is planned to install AI-based cameras at a total of 165 junctions. Currently, AI-based automatic cameras have been installed at 125 junctions. AI automated signal has been installed by C-Doc Company.

There are two types of AI signal. Adaptive Traffic Control (BATCAS) and Vehicle Actuated Controlled (VAC). Adaptive Traffic Control senses the traffic on the respective roads of Bengaluru and gives a green signal.

Vehicle Actuated Controlled gives a green signal for a longer period of time on a route with high traffic and a green signal for a shorter period of time on a route with low traffic.

AI signals will reduce travel time by 33%. AI signals will reduce traffic congestion. This is very beneficial especially during peak hours. Also, unnecessary jams will be avoided. Waiting time will be reduced by giving more space to the congested route. Waiting time will be reduced by giving more space to the congested route.