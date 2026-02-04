Awareness march organised for World Cancer Day

Bengaluru: SRV Agadi Hospital organised a community awareness march on Tuesday to observe World Cancer Day 2026 and to highlight the importance of early detection, prevention and timely treatment of cancer. The initiative aimed to create greater public understanding about various types of cancers and the lifestyle changes required to prevent them.

The march was flagged off from Al-Ameen Institute of Management Studies on Hosur Road and concluded at SRV Agadi Hospital in Wilson Garden. It was inaugurated by Dr. Niti Raizada, Senior Director – Medical Oncology and Haemato-Oncology, Dr. S. Krishnamurthy, Senior Consultant – Surgical Oncology, Dr. Anju Agadi, and Shri Umar Ismail Khan, Chairman of Al-Ameen College of Management Studies.

Students, healthcare professionals and local residents participated actively in the event, carrying placards and spreading messages on cancer awareness. Doctors from the hospital interacted with the public and explained the importance of regular screening, vaccination for preventable cancers and adopting healthy lifestyles.

Addressing the gathering, Dr. Abhay Vispute, Founder-Director of SRV Hospitals, said early diagnosis plays a key role in improving survival rates. He added that community outreach programmes like this march help bridge the gap between awareness and timely medical action.

The hospital announced that similar programmes and screening camps will be organised in the future to strengthen cancer awareness efforts.