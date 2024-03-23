B Y Raghavendra ready to unveil white paper

Byndoor/Udupi: Highlighting his tenure’s achievements, B Y Raghavendra, Member of Parliament for Shivamogga, expressed readiness to unveil a comprehensive white paper detailing the significant strides made in the development of Byndoor area and Shivamogga Lok Sabha constituencies. Emphasising the region’s progress under his stewardship, Raghavendra asserted that the constituency ranks atop Karnataka’s development spectrum.

Challenging the opposition, Raghavendra called upon the Congress party to showcase their developmental endeavours in Byndoor over the seven decades since India’s independence. He cited a plethora of initiatives undertaken during his tenure, including crucial projects like drinking water schemes, irrigation projects, and infrastructural enhancements such as the Byndoor-Shivamogga national highway development and tunnel construction. Raghavendra expressed his willingness to present to the public, an extensive dossier of accomplishments that according to him, runs into hundreds of pages.

Addressing comments from senior BJP leader K S Eshwarappa, Raghavendra affirmed his support for Narendra Modi’s re-election bid for a third term as Prime Minister. He underscored the BJP’s concerted efforts toward this goal, emphasising the importance of a BJP victory in the Shivamogga constituency to bolster Modi’s leadership. Raghavendra reassured party workers of his commitment to their trust and emphasised the upcoming election’s significance as a choice between nationalism and anti-nationalism, urging voters to support the BJP’s dedication to safeguarding the nation’s interests.

Responding to derogatory remarks from Congress leaders, Raghavendra urged for civility in political discourse, stressing the need for mutual respect among national leaders. Despite facing personal attacks, he maintained his commitment to dignified engagement, calling for a higher standard of conduct from all parties involved.