Ball is in RCB court now, says KSCA head Prasad

Bengaluru: Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) President Venkatesh Prasad said the decision of IPL 2026 games returning to the M Chinnaswamy Stadium now rests with the Royal Challengers Bengaluru, adding that ‘the ball is in their court.’

The stadium has not hosted any competitive cricket since June 4, when 11 fans died in a stampede during Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s IPL 2025 victory celebrations outside the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. The conditional clearance comes amid discussions over RCB potentially shifting home matches to Navi Mumbai, or Raipur.

“First to think, we are aiming to get back IPL games and all up to RCB. It’s left to them – they have to come back and be in sync with KSCA and the government of Karnataka. The ball is in their court now. There’s nothing concrete that has come up and we have been talking. So its now for them to come back to us,” Prasad told IANS on Wednesday.

He also expressed gratitude to various stakeholders for giving the conditional clearance of hosting games once again.