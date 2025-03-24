Banjara Association Seeks Peace Talks at Malpe Harbour After Assault Incident

Udupi: The Karnataka State Banjara Youth and Student Association has called for a peace meeting at Malpe fisheries harbour, expressing concern over rising tensions after a Scheduled Caste (Banjara) woman was tied and slapped in public at the harbour on 18 March.

Girish D. R., State President of the association, told reporters on Monday that several migrant workers from the Banjara community, working in the harbour, fear possible backlash. He condemned the incident and criticised former Fisheries Minister Pramod Madhwaraj for allegedly making a provocative speech during a protest organised by the Malpe Fishermen’s Association. The protest was held to oppose police action against five accused persons. Madhwaraj was accused of defending the assault and allegedly encouraging similar actions.

Girish also took exception to former MLA K. Raghupathi Bhat’s objection to the police invoking the Prevention of Atrocities Act in the case, stating that such statements undermine the law.

Highlighting the contributions of the Banjara community in the harbour, the association stressed that continued tensions between communities could harm social harmony. It urged the district administration to reassure Scheduled Caste workers and take measures to prevent further discord.