Basavaraj Bommai asks Centre to fund 4,300 cr Optical Fiber Network

New Delhi: Stating that 25,000 government offices and institutions in Karnataka are facing internet connectivity problems, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday demanded that the Centre allow setting up of Karnataka Optical Fiber Network (KOFN) and bear the total cost of Rs 4,300 crore.

After a meeting Union IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, Bommai informed reporters that the previous chief minister had also flagged concerns about the State facing huge challenges in providing reliable G2G and G2C services due to the limitations of Karnataka State Wide Area Network (KSWAN).

"I have requested the minister to increase the network and broadband to the State," Bommai told reporters. In the meeting, Bommai asserted that there is a need to set up KOFN as the Centre's BharatNet project has limited reach and availability.

Besides, the chief minister highlighted telcos' poor presence at gram panchayat level, lack of capabilities of telecom firms to provide connectivity to certain locations from State headquarters to gram panchayat level, as other issues.

"This has led to State not fulfilling the connectivity requirement of about 25,000 government offices and institutions, who are looking forward for a reliable and high-speed network," he said in a representation made to the Union Minister. Seeking the Centre's support for the proposed KOFN, Bommai requested the Union Minister to bear the project cost of Rs 4,300 crore which includes maintenance of the network for 15 years.